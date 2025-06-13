Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in AT&T by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 101,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,319,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:T opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

