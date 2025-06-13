Oil Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, NuScale Power, Canadian Natural Resources, Procter & Gamble, Kenvue, and ServiceNow are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the exploration, extraction, refining, distribution or marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. Their performance is closely tied to global oil prices, supply-demand balances and geopolitical events affecting energy markets. Investors often hold oil stocks both for exposure to the energy sector’s growth potential and as a hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.69. 7,488,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,578,834. The stock has a market cap of $472.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,408,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.00. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.99. 13,754,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.30. 2,705,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05.

Kenvue (KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Kenvue stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. 14,850,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,357,563. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $9.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,014.32. The stock had a trading volume of 317,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,696. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $933.88 and a 200-day moving average of $974.34.

