Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,914,740,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,346,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy purchased 300 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

UNH opened at $318.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

