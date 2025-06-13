GEN Financial Management INC. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GEN Financial Management INC. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GEN Financial Management INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

