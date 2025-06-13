CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $94.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

