Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

