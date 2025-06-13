EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.59, but opened at $125.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources shares last traded at $124.68, with a volume of 1,461,948 shares.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

