CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,215.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $996.91. The company has a market cap of $517.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.