Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $2,197,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,140.98. This represents a 57.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock worth $215,448,358. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a PE ratio of 711.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

