Dodds Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dodds Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

