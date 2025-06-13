Tobam Acquires 1,650 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tobam raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 522.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $224.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.33.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.



