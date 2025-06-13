Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,061,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

