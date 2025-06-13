Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,061,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

