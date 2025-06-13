Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

