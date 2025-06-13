Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.