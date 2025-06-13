Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

