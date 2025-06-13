4,850 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $73.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
