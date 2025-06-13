Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.3% in the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 157,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

