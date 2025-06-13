Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.