WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.2%

WESCO International stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.27. 58,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

