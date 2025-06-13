Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

