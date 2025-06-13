Birch Capital Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

