RFG Holdings Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $633.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

