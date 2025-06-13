Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 3,317 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

