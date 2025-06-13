First United Bank & Trust Has $142,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.