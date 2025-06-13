Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IWM stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

