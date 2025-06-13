iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

