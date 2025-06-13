Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.