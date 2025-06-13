Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 356,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $302.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.91 and its 200 day moving average is $302.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

