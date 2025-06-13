Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $175.00 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.