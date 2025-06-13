NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $44.08 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AMAT opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

