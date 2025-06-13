Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ITW opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.