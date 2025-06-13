Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 290 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,973,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.74. The stock has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

