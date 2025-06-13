China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,404,500 shares, a growth of 2,252.6% from the May 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.6 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
Shares of CHWRF remained flat at $1.49 during trading hours on Friday. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.
About China Tower
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- UnitedHealth Stock Dips: Is This a Value Buy Opportunity?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Love Lovesac, But Investors Should Be Cautious
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel’s Price Spikes: Noise, or the First Notes of a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.