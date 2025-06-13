Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $424.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.58 and its 200 day moving average is $400.50.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.