Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $606.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $567.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

