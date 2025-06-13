Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 84.9% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OTCMKTS CHKR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.03. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 26.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.50%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

