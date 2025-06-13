Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
