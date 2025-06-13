Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Clariant has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Clariant’s payout ratio is 283.11%.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

