QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,403.70. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

