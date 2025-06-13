Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $983,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

