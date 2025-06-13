Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,738.08. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $513.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.