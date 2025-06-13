Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 572,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

