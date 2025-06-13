Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 5,176 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,108 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

