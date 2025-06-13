Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,232 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.