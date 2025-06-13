Sound Stewardship LLC Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VTI opened at $297.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

