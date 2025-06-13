AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $339.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

