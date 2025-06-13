Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2%

CRM stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.