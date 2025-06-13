Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after buying an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

