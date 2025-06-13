iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 19.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

